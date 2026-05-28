District 103 Toastmasters

Hosted by

District 103 Toastmasters

About this event

D103 Toastmasters Conference Vendor Table/Ad Space Opportunity: 2026 District 103 Toastmasters Annual Hybrid Conference

6520 S Cicero Ave

Chicago, IL 60638, USA

Ad Space-1/2 Page item
Ad Space-1/2 Page
$100

Please note: All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PDF, PNG, TIFF, or EPS)

High Resolution: 300 dpi

Color Mode: CMYK (for best print quality)

Bleed/Margins: Provide a 0.125" bleed and a 0.5" margin for safe content area (if applicable)

Artwork Submission EXTENDED Deadline: April 16, 2026, no later

Delivery Method: Send questions and artwork to Valerie Smith: [email protected]

Vendor Tables (Non-Toastmaster Members) item
Vendor Tables (Non-Toastmaster Members)
$225

6-foot table, with two chairs and
access to the conference sessions
Deadline to purchase: April 15, 2026

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