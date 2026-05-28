D103 Toastmasters Conference Vendor Table/Ad Space Opportunity: 2026 District 103 Toastmasters Annual Hybrid Conference

Please note: All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PDF, PNG, TIFF, or EPS)



High Resolution: 300 dpi



Color Mode: CMYK (for best print quality)



Bleed/Margins: Provide a 0.125" bleed and a 0.5" margin for safe content area (if applicable)



Artwork Submission EXTENDED Deadline: April 16, 2026, no later



Delivery Method: Send questions and artwork to Valerie Smith: [email protected]