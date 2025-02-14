Hosted by

District 103 Toastmasters

D103 Toastmasters Conference Vendor Table/Ad Space

6520 S Cicero Ave

Chicago, IL 60638, USA

Vendor Tables (Toastmaster Members) item
Vendor Tables (Toastmaster Members)
$175
6-foot table, with two chairs and access to the conference sessions Deadline to purchase: 4/22/2025
Vendor Tables (Non-Toastmaster Members) item
Vendor Tables (Non-Toastmaster Members)
$225
6-foot table, with two chairs and access to the conference sessions Deadline to purchase: 4/22/2025
FULL PAGE - Back Cover (BC) item
FULL PAGE - Back Cover (BC)
$300
Please note: All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PDF, PNG, TIFF, or EPS) High Resolution: 300 dpi Color Mode: CMYK (for best print quality) Bleed/Margins: Provide a 0.125" bleed and a 0.5" marging for safe content area (if applicable) Artwork Submission Deadline: March 31, 2025, no later Delivery Method: Send questions and artwork to Al Gibson: at [email protected]
FULL PAGE - Inside Front Cover (IFC) item
FULL PAGE - Inside Front Cover (IFC)
$250
FULL PAGE - Inside Front Cover (IFC)
$250
Artwork Submission Deadline: April 11, 2025, no later
FULL PAGE - Inside Back Cover (IBC) item
FULL PAGE - Inside Back Cover (IBC)
$250
FULL PAGE - Inside Back Cover (IBC)
$250
Artwork Submission Deadline: April 11, 2025, no later
1/2 PAGE item
1/2 PAGE
$100
1/2 PAGE
$100
Artwork Submission Deadline: April 11, 2025, no later
1/4 PAGE item
1/4 PAGE
$75
1/4 PAGE
$75
Artwork Submission Deadline: April 11, 2025, no later
1/8 PAGE item
1/8 PAGE
$75
1/8 PAGE
$75
Artwork Submission Deadline: April 11, 2025, no later
