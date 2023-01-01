Sabha Inc
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
dashboard:common.confirm
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSite
donationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicy
donationForm:userAgreement.and
donationForm:userAgreement.termOfService
donationForm:userAgreement.apply
donationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicy
donationForm:userAgreement.end
SABHA's - Dandiya & Garba Registration
501 Benchmark, Irvine, CA 92618, USA
Register for:
Evening Jalsa
- Dandiya and Garba (
Friday, 10/20/2023 - 8:00pm to 10:30 pm
)
Donate to SABHA - SABHA is a non-profit organization, aspiring to bring Indian culture and festivals to SoCal. These events are made possible by your generous donations. Kindly consider donating to the cause.
Please use the following link to RSVP for Durga Puja celebrations:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2b5f73ba-7992-48c0-9b00-9aca7e820b5f
common:freeFormsBy