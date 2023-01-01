Logo
SABHA's - Dandiya & Garba Registration

501 Benchmark, Irvine, CA 92618, USA

  • Register for: 
    • Evening Jalsa - Dandiya and Garba (Friday, 10/20/2023 - 8:00pm to 10:30 pm)
  • Donate to SABHA - SABHA is a non-profit organization, aspiring to bring Indian culture and festivals to SoCal. These events are made possible by your generous donations. Kindly consider donating to the cause.
  • Please use the following link to RSVP for Durga Puja celebrations: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2b5f73ba-7992-48c0-9b00-9aca7e820b5f
