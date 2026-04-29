D13 Community Scholarship Fundraiser at Hatch

Hosted by
About this event
General admission to fundraiser (featuring light bites, DJ, and cash bar with happy hour specials until 8pm).
100% of your ticket goes to the D13 Community Scholarship, which adds funds to the NYC Scholarship Accounts of K-4th grade students in our district through the NYC Kids RISE Program. Thank you for your support!
General admission to fundraiser (featuring light bites, DJ, and cash bar with happy hour specials until 8pm), recognition at the fundraiser and/or on the D13 Community Scholarship socials (with permission), and early bird access to tickets for a fall 2026 speaker event at soon-to-be opened North Star Books + Bar in BedStuy co-owned by local community leaders *Nikole Hannah-Jones and Rotimi Akinnuoye.*
100% of your ticket goes to the D13 Community Scholarship, which adds funds to the NYC Scholarship Accounts of K-4th grade students in our district through the NYC Kids RISE Program. Your $100 ticket is tax deductible and you will receive a charity receipt. Thank you for your support!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!