D13 Community Scholarship Fundraiser at Hatch

General admission to fundraiser (featuring light bites, DJ, and cash bar with happy hour specials until 8pm), recognition at the fundraiser and/or on the D13 Community Scholarship socials (with permission), and early bird access to tickets for a fall 2026 speaker event at soon-to-be opened North Star Books + Bar in BedStuy co-owned by local community leaders *Nikole Hannah-Jones and Rotimi Akinnuoye.*





100% of your ticket goes to the D13 Community Scholarship, which adds funds to the NYC Scholarship Accounts of K-4th grade students in our district through the NYC Kids RISE Program. Your $100 ticket is tax deductible and you will receive a charity receipt. Thank you for your support!