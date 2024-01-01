2024 FITMIX FEST

FITMIX FEST: A Festival of Movement, Music, and Total Wellness is a unique experience where wellness, music, conversations, and food collide. Join us September 27 - 28 in Downtown Fort Myers, FL. (In front of the Luminary Hotel - 2200 Edwards Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33901)





Plug in with wellness resources curated to provide you the opportunity to create a sustainably balanced mix.

GET READY TO FIND YOUR FIT!

During the weekend, you'll enjoy amazing River District views and cityscape, explore various culinary experiences, and immerse yourself in wellness activities like meditation, animal flow, hip-hop cardio, boxing, Zumba, and much more.

Music is integral to the experience with DJ sets and performances, bringing you the ultimate live playlist experience. FITMIX FEST is Southwest Florida’s most “Instagram-able” wellness event of the season!

Visit our website, www.fitmixfest.com, for more information. You can also find the event schedule, vendors, and partners there.