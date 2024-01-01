2024 Domi Awards Gala

'Tis the awards season! Join Domi Station on Thursday, March 28th at 6 pm for the 2024 Domi Awards Banquet! This event will recognize local businesses that are making an impact in the community in 5 categories (Innovation, Sustainability, Influence, Community, and Resilience). Make your nominations at domistation.org/domi-awards-2024.





This event is made possible through the unwavering and generous support of key sponsors, including the esteemed Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship and the impactful Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship. Additionally, we extend our gratitude to Danfoss Turbocor, a leading force in sustainable technology, for their valued partnership, as well as Juming Delmas Studios, whose creative contributions add a unique and inspiring touch to the overall experience.