Relay For Life of Erie County, PA Hope Floats Raffle

$1 per chance benefits the American Cancer Society's mission to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

Drawing of the winners will be live at Relay For Life of Erie County, June 22nd around 4:15 pm.

Winner need not be present to win.

Prizes will be available for pick-up at Relay event or during the post-event week.

Learn more and join us for the event at www.relay.org/paerie



