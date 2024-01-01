NICL Coach Retreat 2024

ITINERARY This schedule is tentative and subject to change.

9-10 Check-in, coffee and mingling

10:00 - 10:15 AM Introduction and Announcements

10:30 - 11:30 AM SESSION - Personality, (Mis) Communication and Conflict with Ryan

11:30 - 12:15 LUNCH - Sponsored by PepperJax Grill

12:30 - 1:30 SESSION - Succession Planning/Team Organization with Ryan

1:30 - 2:00 Music Bingo

2:00 - 2:45 SESSION - POMBS (Pursuit of My Best Self) with Kari

3:00 - 4:30 SESSION - Why Girls-Only Programs are Essential to Building Equitable Spaces with EPIC! for Girls

5:00 - 6:00 SESSION - GRiT Recruitment Plan Session with Allison

6:15 - 7:00 DINNER

7:00 - 7:45 - Student-Athlete Panel Discussion

8:00 Bonfire and Beverages or Night Riding