Nebraska Interscholastic Cycling League
NICL Coach Retreat 2024

14421 346th St, Louisville, NE 68037, USA

Welcome! We are super stoked to have you join us at the fifth annual gathering of NICL coaches and leaders! Our retreat will focus on sharing & developing knowledge, idea exchanging and community.  

The 2024 retreat is open to registered coaches and leaders!
The $100 cost of registration includes:
• Educational sessions
• Coach/Leader swag bag
• Saturday lunch and dinner
ITINERARY This schedule is tentative and subject to change.
9-10 Check-in, coffee and mingling
10:00 - 10:15 AM Introduction and Announcements
10:30 - 11:30 AM SESSION - Personality, (Mis)Communication and Conflict with Ryan 
11:30 - 12:15 LUNCH - Sponsored by PepperJax Grill
12:30 - 1:30 SESSION - Succession Planning/Team Organization with Ryan
1:30 - 2:00 Music Bingo
2:00 - 2:45 SESSION - POMBS (Pursuit of My Best Self) with Kari
3:00 - 4:30 SESSION - Why Girls-Only Programs are Essential to Building Equitable Spaces with EPIC! for Girls
5:00 - 6:00 SESSION - GRiT Recruitment Plan Session with Allison 
6:15 - 7:00 DINNER
7:00 - 7:45 - Student-Athlete Panel Discussion
8:00 Bonfire and Beverages or Night Riding
LOCATION & ACCOMMODATIONS
We will spend our day at the Mallet Lodge at Platte River State Park. All attendees will need a Nebraska State Park Parking PermitThis year's retreat is a 1-day retreat but if you are attending any of the add-on sessions Sunday or would like to spend the night (at your own cost), CLICK HERE for cabin reservation information. 
WHAT TO BRING
Bring clothing appropriate for the forecasted weather for the weekend, your mountain bike, helmet, bike lights and water bottle if you plan to ride. Unless you are riding, our retreat will take place indoors.

OPTIONAL ADD-ONS
On-the-Bike (OTB) Skills 101 Training Session
OTB 101 will take place on Sunday from 1:30-4:30 PM. For registration information, CLICK HERE.
Mountain Bike Medicine 
Mountain Bike Medicine will take place on Sunday from 9 AM-1 PM. Limited to 12 registrants (additional dates for First Aid training will be available through the League). An online portion for this training MUST be completed 1 week prior to the retreat. For registration information, CLICK HERE.
* Financial Assistance: If the cost of the retreat prohibits you from registering, please contact Bree Campbell, League Director at [email protected] for a scholarship application.
