NICL Coach Retreat 2024

ITINERARY This schedule is tentative and subject to change.
9-10 Check-in, coffee and mingling
10:00 - 10:15 AM Introduction and Announcements
10:30 - 11:30 AM SESSION - Personality, (Mis)Communication and Conflict with Ryan
11:30 - 12:15 LUNCH - Sponsored by PepperJax Grill
12:30 - 1:30 SESSION - Succession Planning/Team Organization with Ryan
1:30 - 2:00 Music Bingo
2:00 - 2:45 SESSION - POMBS (Pursuit of My Best Self) with Kari
3:00 - 4:30 SESSION - Why Girls-Only Programs are Essential to Building Equitable Spaces with EPIC! for Girls
5:00 - 6:00 SESSION - GRiT Recruitment Plan Session with Allison
6:15 - 7:00 DINNER
7:00 - 7:45 - Student-Athlete Panel Discussion
8:00 Bonfire and Beverages or Night Riding
WHAT TO BRING
Bring clothing appropriate for the forecasted weather for the weekend, your mountain bike, helmet, bike lights and water bottle if you plan to ride. Unless you are riding, our retreat will take place indoors.