Chesterfield Gives Back Golf Charity Raffle

Join Chesterfield Gives Back (CGB) in our fundraising raffle and tee off for a cause! Every ticket sold supports CGB's vital mission within our community. Win big while making a difference: our first-place winner selects the golf driver of their choice (up to a $659 value!), while our second-place winner grabs a stylish shirt from the pro shop. Third place isn't forgotten either, with a choice of any pack of a dozen balls. All prizes await pickup at The Golf Club at The Highlands. Swing into action and support a great cause with CGB! Drawing will occur on April 5th, 2024.