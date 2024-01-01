Bunny Yoga at Redemption Rock

What's better than a relaxing yoga class? One where bunnies are involved, of course! Join House Rabbit Network at Redemption Rock Brewing in Worcester for a morning of yoga with the bunnies! You'll enjoy an hour-long class led by certified yoga instructor Jen Songer, and have the cutest and fluffiest yoga companions. This is a chance to do something positive for yourself, while also helping out the bunnies, since the proceeds from your class will go toward helping HRN pay for the food and medical bills for the rabbits in their care. You might even meet someone you want to put in an application to adopt! After yoga, treat yourself to one of Redemption Rock's delightful beers with a friend. It's the perfect way to kick off your weekend.





Keep up to date with HRN's upcoming events and get the cutest bunny content and adoptable updates on Facebook and Instagram.





A waiver form will be emailed you to e-sign and return ahead of class.