A Night on the Bay

Each ticket includes appetizers, deserts and covers your admission to the event.





Join us for the Santa Cruz Gardens Elementary Annual Auction, a vital fundraiser to support the cherished environment and exceptional educational experiences at SCG. This special event is set against the scenic backdrop of the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, offering an evening of community, celebration, and commitment to our students' future. Scheduled for April 27th, 2024, from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm at 35 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, this gathering promises to be an unforgettable occasion.





Your generous contributions will directly support the outstanding teaching staff, innovative art programs, small class sizes, individualized learning, and the unique SAGE Program that make Santa Cruz Gardens Elementary a beacon of excellence in our community.





This year's auction, hosted by the Home and School Club on April 27th, 2024, underscores our collective effort to nurture a learning environment where creativity, inquiry, and the joy of discovery thrive. Embrace this opportunity to make a difference, celebrate our achievements, and look forward to the exciting developments that your support will bring to life. Together, we can ensure that SCG continues to be a place where education opens doors, minds, and hearts, fostering a love for science, the arts, and the outdoors among our students. Join us in making this year's auction a resounding success for the future of our children and our community.





Here is more information ...