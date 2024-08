Prep's Biggest Night

Celebrating the Class of 2024's Top 103 Hits





Please join us for our final Parent Party of 2024 at Flintridge Prep.

Pre-Prom party will begin at 5:00 p.m. for seniors to eat and take photos. Buses will leave at 6:30 p.m. for prom.

We would love for parents to stay and enjoy the evening.