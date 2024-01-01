She Testifies Special for Joanne Ware Table

Charlana Kelly and Women of Influence Network present She Testifies, the 2024 Ladies Gathering, brought to you by SpeakTruth Global Outreach. We can't help but tell what we have seen and heard (Acts 4:20). Take the JOURNEY with us to become a BOLD WITNESS for Jesus!





Registration fees include new friends, community, a coffee/snack bar, lunch, an event book, a pen, other goodies, and a new empowered life of witness!





Tickets are transferrable, not refundable! If you cannot attend, no worries; you will have access to the exclusive & private Facebook Event.









Take the JOURNEY with us to become

a BOLD witness for Jesus!

