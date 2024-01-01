Florida Hymns Camp 2024

Under the Auspices of our Beloved Father His Eminence Metropolitan Youssef and His Grace Bishop Basil we are pleased to announce the dates for the annual Florida Hymns Camp! Hymns Camp serves all youth going to 4th to those going to 12th grade in the Summer of 2024.

God willing the camp will take place at the St.Stephen Retreat Center in Titusville, FL

Girls from July 15-17, 2024



Boys from July 17-19, 2024



The cost of the camp will be $180 for each child for 2 kids per bed. $230 for 1 kid per bed.

During the camp we will learn hymns, have fellowship with one another, and at the end of the camp we will go on a trip to Universal Studios.