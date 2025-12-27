First Church of Christ, Scientist, Valley Park's Reading Room

This book collects more than eighty verified accounts from people who were healed through relying on Christian Science. Featuring testimonies of healing originally published in the Christian Science periodicals, and including healing insights from the Bible and the published writings of Mary Baker Eddy, individuals from six continents share how a renewed understanding of God brought healing to challenges like anxiety, seizures, cancer, alcoholism, and severe injury.





Christian Science: Continuing Evidence of Christ-Healing joins previous book-length collections of healings published by The Christian Science Publishing Society—A Century of Christian Science Healing and Healing Spiritually.