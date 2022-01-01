Raising Boys & Girls Conference with David Thomas & Sissy Goff: December 9-10, 2022

We are thrilled to offer a FREE conference for educators, coaches, parents, grandparents, or anyone who wants to learn how to better care for the children, teens, and families in your life with understanding, practical help, and a whole lot of hope.





There are 3 different sessions available.





Friday, December 9: Emotions in Education (5:30-7:30PM) --This free session is for educators, administrators, school staff, and coaches. It has never been a more complicated time to care for, serve, and equip families. David and Sissy will talk about issues you may be facing in these areas and what you can do to not only help the child, but to help the entire family find their way to help and hope. Light dinner is included.





Saturday, December 10: Intentional Parenting (9AM-11AM) David Thomas and Sissy Goff will share what they have learned from their experience working with children, teens, and families at Daystar Counseling in Nashville, TN. Together we will learn how to be more consistent, patient, connected, balanced, and intentional with children of all ages. Ends with Q&A.





Session 2: Raising Boys & Girls (NOON-2pm) Understand and explore the hearts, minds, and ways of boys and the vital role we play in their development. We’ll also dive into the hearts of girls to better understand the different stages of development and how to relate effectively. Ends with Q&A.





Participation in both December 10th public sessions is not required, but encouraged. You won't want to miss it!





The sessions will all be held in the Ripley High School auditorium (located at 2 School Street, Ripley, WV). Door prizes and special treats are being graciously provided by our partners. A boxed lunch is available for purchase on Saturday. Space is limited. Register today!















