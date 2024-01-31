Class of 1995 Inc.
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Membership 2024

Are you a proud member of the Class of 1995? It's time to reconnect, reminisce, and make a difference! We are excited to announce our Class of 1995 membership drive, and we want YOU to be a part of it.

📅 Membership Details:

  • Cost: $25.00 per person
  • Benefits:
    • Voting Rights: By becoming a member, you gain the power to have your say in important decisions that shape our class activities and initiatives.

🤝 How to Join:

  1. Simply pay your membership dues of $26.00. This includes for electronic transactions, i.e. Zelle and Cash App. 
  2. Stay tuned for updates on our upcoming events and gatherings.

🌟 Why Join? Joining the Class of 1995 Membership Drive is about coming together as a class, strengthening connections, and having your voice heard in our reunion planning and other activities. Your support makes a difference!

common:freeFormsBy