Pony Rides July 27th 9am-11am

You can come anytime during this event to use your pony ride ticket. Parents will need to sign a waiver, if brining children of friends or relatives please notify [email protected] so the waiver can be e-signed ahead of time.





Riders should wear closed toed shoes (boots or tennis shoes are great) and pants. Riding helmets will be provided.





One pony ride per ticket. Additional rides can be purchased onsite using the Zeffy link.





Ages 3-103 may ride, please understand adults and teens that would like to ride will be on a full-sized horse, not a pony.





Parking for the event is at the Church parking lot next to the stables.