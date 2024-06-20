



Join the Eagles Memorabilia Raffle!





Calling all Philadelphia Eagles fans! This is your chance to own a piece of Eagles history. We are excited to announce a raffle for the chance to win exclusive Eagles memorabilia.





All proceeds will support CBH providers , so your participation will help a great cause! The raffle drawing will take place on 6/20/2024. Winners will be announced on The Source and notified via email.

Prizes Include: First Prize: An autographed replica football by #6 WR Devonta Smith.

Second Prize: An autographed photo by #68 T Jordan Mailata

Fly Eagles Fly!