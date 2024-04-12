Logo
Family Support Committee- West Allegheny Schools
2024 Duck Derby Dance

207 W Allegheny Rd, Imperial, PA 15126, USA

Here is more information ...


Join us for a night of duck celebration for charity.  It's a lot more than cheese & quackers!!!


April 12, 2024 from 5:30-7:30 at West Allegheny Middle School.  Tickets are $5.00.


DJ in the Gym

Pizza & Pop ($1.00 each)

Photo Booth ($1.00 per picture)

Duck Hunt (free with a prize to the high score)

Duck Pond Games ((4 chances for $1.00- prize for high score)

Duck Drop at the end of the night for the chance to win the Quacktastic Trophy-the golden duck!


All proceeds go to our local charity- Family Support Committee.

