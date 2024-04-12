2024 Duck Derby Dance

Here is more information ...
Join us for a night of duck celebration for charity. It's a lot more than cheese & quackers!!!
April 12, 2024 from 5:30-7:30 at West Allegheny Middle School. Tickets are $5.00.
DJ in the Gym
Pizza & Pop ($1.00 each)
Photo Booth ($1.00 per picture)
Duck Hunt (free with a prize to the high score)
Duck Pond Games ((4 chances for $1.00- prize for high score)
Duck Drop at the end of the night for the chance to win the Quacktastic Trophy-the golden duck!
All proceeds go to our local charity- Family Support Committee.