Farming Falmouth, Inc.
Service Guard-ners Blitz
Berry Patch Ln, Falmouth, MA 02536, USA - Field 7
2024 Service Garden
Blitz
Volunteers are invited
from 2pm-5pm, to work on the garden infrastructure - laying cardboard and wood chips for pathways. We plan to celebrate your support for the day with light refreshments.
Directions to Garden
5 MPH on all farm roads please!
What is the Service Garden?
The Service Garden is a quarter acre farm field on the historic Tony Andrews Farm owned by the town of Falmouth. It is Sub-Leased from the generous Geoff Andrews and run by the Non Profit Farming Falmouth inc. The farm field is tended by Farming Falmouth's farm manager and community volunteers. All the food grown at the Service Garden is being donated to the Falmouth Service Center and the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center. The garden is a learning classroom focused on organic no-till regenerative agriculture practices.
Grow with us!
