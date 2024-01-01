Service Guard-ners Blitz

The Service Garden is a quarter acre farm field on the historic Tony Andrews Farm owned by the town of Falmouth. It is Sub-Leased from the generous Geoff Andrews and run by the Non Profit Farming Falmouth inc. The farm field is tended by Farming Falmouth's farm manager and community volunteers. All the food grown at the Service Garden is being donated to the Falmouth Service Center and the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center. The garden is a learning classroom focused on organic no-till regenerative agriculture practices.

Grow with us!