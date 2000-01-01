Logo
Trinity Therapeutic Riding Center
Payment method
Or pay another way
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA, their Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. By confirming your payment, you agree to Zeffy's Privacy Policy.

Derby De Mayo TTRC Family Discount

Fig Tree Ranch

Here is more information ...

It’s that time of year again❣️🐎 Save the date for our 2nd annual Derby Fundraiser on May 5th💕🐎❣️ we are looking for raffle donation items as well as event and business sponsorships 


Entertainment Sponsorship $1500

Food Sponsorship $2000

Bar Sponsorship $1500

Sponsorship Includes Two VIP Gala Tickets 


VIP business sponsorship tables will be $1300 and will include a table for 8 and business brand displayed at our ranch 🐎💕


Let’s enjoy another Derby day and mini race 🐎🐎

Contact Stephanie @ 951-850-2956 or DM for more information

Free forms by