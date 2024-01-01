Carter Lake Outdoor Adventure

🌱 Join BIPOC Mountain Club for an all-day lake excursion at Carter Lake! The morning will be dedicated to swim lessons, perfect for beginners and those looking to improve their skills.





🚣‍♀️ In the afternoon, enjoy the thrill of kayaking or the leisurely pace of paddle boating. It's a day filled with fun, learning, and adventure on the water!





Sign up soon! Limited spaces are available!

All necessary equipment— including lunch and dinner, will be provided.

Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to make the most of your day at Carter Lake!