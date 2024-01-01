Workshop: Re-imagining Classroom Culture

This 2-hour workshop, held on Zoom, will be led by Robin Quirke from Rise Up Rooted. This workshop will focus on cultivating belonging for all students and staff. Because they complement each other, although not a requirement, it is recommended to attend the workshop "Cultivating Belonging in Our Schools" as well.





For this workshop, we will: (1) take a self-reflective look at how each of our values, beliefs, and habits of being have been shaped by the dominant culture in which we find ourselves, (2) examine the ways in which these can lead us to unknowingly perpetuate a system of oppression within our schools, and (3) taking a step back, hone ways in which we can choose ways of being and doing that prioritizes a culture of care, connection, and belonging for all students.

We will ask ourselves: Which students most benefit from my values and the ways in which I have been conditioned to think, how am I unknowingly perpetuating a culture of separation and harm, and where can I find wiggle room in my places of influence to cultivate belonging?





Rise Up Rooted mission statement: Our mission is to help dismantle the entrenched mindset and behaviors inherited from colonization, a presence that very much affects many people’s current ways of thinking, values, personal lives, and communities. We are especially dedicated to cultivating awareness, resiliency, and personal accountability among individuals who are white-bodied or white-presenting.





Rise Up Rooted has facilitated workshops for Linn Benton Health Equity Alliance, Eugene Education Association, the Oregon Country Fair, Alive Holistic Counseling, Connected Lane County, University of Oregon, and Everyday People Yoga, and has worked with facilitated groups of individuals from Neighborhood Anarchist Collective, mutual aid organizers, HIV Alliance, 4J School Board, White Bird Clinic, Food for Lane County, University of Oregon, Showing Up for Racial Justice, Connect Lane County, Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, Healthy Democracy, and Homes for Good, among others.





Robin’s (they/them) background is in research psychology and education, and they received facilitation training through the San Francisco Coalition of Essential Small Schools iGroup (i for inquiry) Facilitator Training.





