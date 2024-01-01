POTOMAC RIVER APPAREL SHIRTS

Please help us to Strengthen the Lives of America's Youth!





The Young Marines is a great program for boys and girls ages 8-18. Our mission is to positively impact America's future by providing a quality youth development program that nurtures and develops its members into responsible citizens who enjoy and promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.





We do many exciting activities, encampments, swim qualifications, rifle range, pinning ceremonies, veterans' appreciation events, Color Guard, volunteer work, parades, etc. Additionally, our Young Marines have the opportunity to attend Leadership Academies, where they learn the skills to be a better leader. Our all-volunteer staff includes active and retired Marines and other services, as well as non-military volunteers.





Help us build strong leaders of tomorrow! These are Leaders who will respect our veterans, work hard, and live healthy, drug-free lives.





Your tax-deductible donation will go assisting our youth leadership program of the Potomac River Young Marines







