Mrs. Roper Romp for the Sound School Summer Study program

Come and knock on our door. We've been waiting for you...





Calling all Helens to join us for a fun day of drinks, snacks, music, fun and raffle prizes to raise money for Sound School students to travel to Costa Rica in July for a unique, hands-on field experience with Ecology Project International. Your sponsorship will make it possible for them to participate in the life-changing course where they'll conduct their our own research, engage in conservation work, meet with locals and return home ready to share and apply everything we've learned. The trip will include 20 hours of service and research and 30 hours of coursework. Ecology Project International is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.





Don your colorful caftan, curly wig and bold jewelry to emulate the amazing Helen Roper from Three's Company and join us at Thimble Island Brewery on Saturday, April 13th, 2024, 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Stanleys are welcome, too! Your ticket gets you fun snacks, dancing to the great tunes of the 1970s-1980s, plus 3 free raffle tickets. Take a chance to win great prizes from awesome vendors all over Connecticut. Photo op, games, cash bar - you're going to have a great time.