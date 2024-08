ABOCI was one of the first all breed dog clubs in San Diego to embrace positive reinforcement and other non-aversive techniques to train dogs.





Members of ABOCI gain access to series of classes for 25% less than nonmembers. The club also offers occasional workshops and connects you with a supportive group of dog lovers, many of whom have extensive experience raising and training dogs.





Each year at the annual meeting, members choose an organization to be the recipient of a donation from the club.