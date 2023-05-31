Renew Your Membership with the Sherman Artists Association

ANNUAL RENEWAL BENEFITS:
Continued Membership Benefits
- Listing on the SAA website.
- Reduced entry fees to SAA events.
- Involvement in speaking engagements, workshops, and shows.
Opportunity to ensure your listing is up to date
- Business name, your name, address, phone, and links to your email, website, and social media.
- About 100 words or less describing you and/or your artwork
- Up to three (3) images of your work, 800 x 600 pixels.
- Listings are in alphabetical order
Continued exposure on our website to:
- People seeking artists: Gallery owners, curators, collectors, art centers, fans
- Individuals use our website to:
- Get Open Studio maps and directions.
- Find a specific artist.
- Find a product or to place a particular order.
- Take a class or workshop.
- Find options for selling their work.
- Fnd social media marketing and technology training.
- Find other artists for networking purposes.
- Register and pay for our programs.