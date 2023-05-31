Sherman Artists Association
Renew Your Membership with the Sherman Artists Association

ANNUAL RENEWAL BENEFITS:


Continued Membership Benefits

  • Listing on the SAA website. 
  • Reduced entry fees to SAA events.
  • Involvement in speaking engagements, workshops, and shows.

Opportunity to ensure your listing is up to date

  • Business name, your name, address, phone, and links to your email, website, and social media.
  • About 100 words or less describing you and/or your artwork
  • Up to three (3) images of your work, 800 x 600 pixels.
  • Listings are in alphabetical order

Continued exposure on our website to:

  • People seeking artists: Gallery owners, curators, collectors, art centers, fans
  • Individuals use our website to:
    • Get Open Studio maps and directions.
    • Find a specific artist.
    • Find a product or to place a particular order.
    • Take a class or workshop.
    • Find options for selling their work.
    • Fnd social media marketing and technology training.
    • Find other artists for networking purposes.
    • Register and pay for our programs.
