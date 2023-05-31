Renew Your Membership with the Sherman Artists Association

ANNUAL RENEWAL BENEFITS:





Continued Membership Benefits

Listing on the SAA website.

Reduced entry fees to SAA events.

Involvement in speaking engagements, workshops, and shows.

Opportunity to ensure your listing is up to date

Business name, your name, address, phone, and links to your email, website, and social media.

About 100 words or less describing you and/or your artwork

Up to three (3) images of your work, 800 x 600 pixels.

Listings are in alphabetical order

Continued exposure on our website to: