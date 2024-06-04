1st Grade Awards Ceremony

First Grade Parents,

You are cordially invited to join us in celebrating our first grade students and all of their accomplishments this school year! Each student will be allowed to bring a maximum of 2 guests.





Please complete this form and identify the names of up to two guests. Once completed, you will receive an email to the email address provided with an attachment including your QR code(s) tickets. These QR code tickets will be scanned upon your entry and will serve as your ticket.





Looking forward to celebrating your students with you,

Mrs. Fairclough & Ms. Montano



