Men Who Builds







Greetings,





We are more than excited to announce that we are hosting our 1st Annual “Men Who Builds” Black Excellence Expo. That’s right we said it: “Men Who Builds” Black Excellence Expo and it will be held right here in Memphis, Tennessee.





Run Memphis Future Millionaires in collaboration with Phase II Adult Reentry Training Camp who are both 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations with a mission to provide resources for the adults that are justice impacted. A youth program that can redirect our youth to have a more meaningful life, by creating a space to learn hands-on skills that will provide them with a productive future without crime. Together both organizations partnered together to host an event that will highlight various of Black Men across the city of Memphis, Tennessee that are “Builders” . I know you must be thinking, we are celebrating men that build houses and our answer would be, “You are absolutely correct!”





Oftentimes we do not celebrate the success of our Men but today that changes and we are changing the narrative to how we see our men. However, we are celebrating our black men from old to young boys. Our strongest belief is that, our younger generation of young boys to men needs to see and witness the image and the work behind what it really takes to be a man. A man who builds, builds a life around family structure, provider, leadership inside and outside the home and what it means to work for his family, a leader and a protector.





This year our primary initiative is to promote the professional success of black men and provide a safe and enjoyable space for us all to celebrate. Our ultimate goal is to bring 1,000 men together in one setting as we celebrate the life and success of our men. Rather you are a justice impacted man that made a complete turn around, successful business or non business, college graduate, non college graduate, high schooler, or young boys. We welcome you to come out and enjoy a night that is meant for you.







