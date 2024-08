Membership dues are $40 per year and decrease by $5 per quarter.





Members joining between May and July pay $40 *Court T-Shirt will be included*

Members joining between August and October pay $35.*Court T-Shirt will be included*

Members joining between November and January pay $30

Members joining between February and April pay $25





Membership runs from Investiture (May) through Coronation (April) each year.





Please select the dues amount next to the months you are joining.