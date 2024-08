Welcome to Wychwood Park Afternoon Tea with Classical Music! Join us for a delightful afternoon filled with beautiful music and scrumptious treats at 16 Wychwood Park. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the enchanting tunes in a serene setting.





We offer 2 overlapping sittings, 2-4pm and 3-5pm. Please note the concert is from 3-4pm. Please choose one of the two sittings when booking.





We can't wait to see you there!