School for Friends
2024 Children's Fair - School for Friends

2201 P St NW, Washington, DC 20037, USA

Support School for Friends (SFF) and join us for our Spring 2024 Children's Fair.  We will have face painters, a balloon artist, pizza, a cake walk, and more!

The fair will be held on Saturday, May 18th (Rescheduled!) from 11 AM to 2 PM at the SFF playground and school parking lot (entrance on 22nd St).

A﻿TTRACTIONS:

  • Face painters
  • Balloon artist
  • Cornhole and bean bag toss
  • Pizza
  • Cake Walk
  • Bubbles and chalk
  • SFF playground
  • Children's book swap (bring books to trade!)
  • And more!

Tickets are $10 per person, which includes entry to the fair and 1 piece of pizza. Children age 1 and under are free.  All proceeds go to the nonprofit School for Friends.  Additional donations to SFF are greatly appreciated!

Rain date: Saturday, May 18th, 11AM - 2PM.

*Please note that May 4th is also the Around the World Embassy Tour, and there are several embassies around SFF, so parking may be more challenging than usual.

