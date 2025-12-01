Denton County Conservative Coalition

Hosted by

Denton County Conservative Coalition

About this event

D3C RESERVED SEATING FOR THE 2026 LINCOLN REAGAN DINNER

2334 N International Pkwy

DFW Airport, TX 75261, USA

PRECINCT CHAIRS ONLY - DINNER INCLUDING THE AUCTIONS
$125

Reserved seating at a D3C table. Enjoy the full dinner and program plus the live and silent auctions. FOR VIP RECEPTION, GO TO THE NEXT OPTION.

PRECINCT CHAIRS ONLY - DINNER PLUS VIP RECEPTION
$375

Includes reserved seating at a D3C table PLUS a ticket to the the VIP reception.

NON-PRECINCT CHAIRS - DINNER AND AUCTIONS ONLY
$135

FOR all non-precinct chairs - reserved seating at a D3C table. This is for the dinner and auctions only. For dinner seating plus VIP Reception tickets choose the next option.

NON PRECINCT CHAIRS - DINNER WITH VIP RECEPTION
$385

FOR a non-precinct chair with reserved seating at a D3C table plus a VIP Reception ticket.

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