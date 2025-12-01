D3C RESERVED SEATING FOR THE 2026 LINCOLN REAGAN DINNER

About this event
Reserved seating at a D3C table. Enjoy the full dinner and program plus the live and silent auctions. FOR VIP RECEPTION, GO TO THE NEXT OPTION.
Includes reserved seating at a D3C table PLUS a ticket to the the VIP reception.
FOR all non-precinct chairs - reserved seating at a D3C table. This is for the dinner and auctions only. For dinner seating plus VIP Reception tickets choose the next option.
FOR a non-precinct chair with reserved seating at a D3C table plus a VIP Reception ticket.
$
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