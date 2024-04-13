Season Opener CleanUp - Cabin Butte, April 13, 2024

Join Us for a Day of Service!





Public Land Stewards Season Opening CleanUp Event

Date: April 13, 2024

Location: Cabin Butte in SE Bend





Are you passionate about preserving our natural landscapes and public land accessibility? Do you want to make a tangible difference in your community? Then mark your calendars for our upcoming CleanUp event!





What: We'll be rolling up our sleeves to clean up and maintain the beautiful areas around Horse Butte, Cabin Butte, and Coyote Butte in SE Bend. From picking up big trash to small litter, there's something for everyone to contribute.

When: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Time: 8:30am - 1:00pm

Where: Cabin Butte in SE Bend





Why Volunteer?

Make a Difference: By volunteering, you're directly contributing to the preservation and beautification of our public lands.

Community Engagement: Meet like-minded individuals who share your passion for environmental stewardship.

Enjoy the Outdoors: Spend a day surrounded by the stunning scenery of Cabin Butte while giving back to nature.

What to Expect:

Coffee and Lunch Provided: We'll keep you fueled and energized throughout the day with complimentary coffee and a delicious lunch from New York Sub Shop.

Safety First: We prioritize the safety of all our volunteers. Gloves, trash bags, and other necessary equipment will be provided. There will also be medical and law enforcement officers on site in case of an emergency.

What To Bring: It is always a good idea to dress for the weather as we will be cleaning rain or shine. Long pants and close toed shoes are important. Sunscreen, refillable water bottles, gloves, buckets, sunglasses, and snacks are also a good suggestion.

Meet at Cabin Butte: Please arrive promptly by 8:30am at Cabin Butte to kick off the event.

How to Sign Up:

Ready to join us? Signing up is easy! Simply sign up on this Zeffy page, let us know what equipment you'll be bringing, If anyone under the age of 18 will be joining you, then make sure you sign it at the event. Don't miss out on this opportunity to give back to your community and protect our public lands for generations to come.





Event Sponsor: Trash No Land, a non-profit club for responsible shooting, will be sponsoring the cleanup at Cabin and Coyote Butte shooting pits. You can learn more about their organization at: www.trashnoland.org





Let's work together to keep Cabin Butte and our surrounding environment clean and pristine. See you there!





Note: In case of any changes to the event, please check our website or social media channels for any updates.