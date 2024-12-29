Illinois Spina Bifida Association

2024 Chicagoland

Bowl-A-Thon

Presented by



Bowl to make a difference and improve the quality of life of children, adults, and families living with spina bifida.





We work to improve the quality of life of children, adults, and families living with spina bifida, a lifelong neurological condition that affects the spine and is usually apparent at birth. ISBA’s programs are available to anyone living with spina bifida in Illinois. There are no membership requirements. Programs are available at no- or low-cost.





About the Chicagoland Bowl-A-Thon﻿

The Illinois Spina Bifida Association is hosting the Chicagoland Bowl-A-Thon event at Poplar Creek Bowl in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on Saturday, May 18, 2024,





It's more than a bowling event; it's a celebration of community, supporting individuals with spina bifida - a condition affecting many families in Illinois.





Here's how it works:

Register online to reserve your spot at the event on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at the Poplar Creek Bowl in Hoffman Estates.

Create your own team or join an existing team and build your own fundraising page.

Encourage friends and family to make donations to your fundraising campaign.

Raise $30 or more and bowl for free. Additional prizes also available.





Other Sponsors