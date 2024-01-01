Yin Yoga (Spring)

Yin Yoga - Instructed by Indigo Holohan

Fridays from 6:15-7:15 pm - Dance Studio

Step into a realm of tranquility and release with Yin Yoga, a rejuvenating practice designed to dissolve stiffness and cultivate elasticity throughout the body. In this inclusive 60-minute session suitable for all levels, we'll linger in poses for up to 2 minutes, offering variations to accommodate every individual. Through the integration of props, focused breathing, and mindful meditation, we'll take a journey of deepening relaxation, easing tension from head to toe. LGBTQIA individuals and individuals from all backgrounds are warmly welcomed into this nurturing space. Join us and rediscover the joy of fluidity and freedom in movement.





Please wear comfortable clothing that you can easily move in. Also bring a yoga mat and water.





Lessons are on Fridays for 6:15-7:15 pm from 5/3 through 6/14.





***Mark your calendars***

Thurs, May 30 at 5 pm - CSMA Students in the Ithaca Festival Parade (5pm line-up)

Fri, June 28 - CSMA Student Showcase (Time TBA)