Pre-purchase your raffle tickets and pick them up at the Jazz Dinner and Auction!





Some items we will be raffling off include:

Free Band Fees for the 2024-2025 Year

2 Tickets to 2024 Band Banquet

Top Golf Package

Season Tickets to BHS Football Games

Tickets to Six Flags

Ted Baker Tote Bag

And More!

All pre-purchased raffle tickets will have your name and phone number already filled out on the ticket. Just place your ticket in the jar for what you're trying to win!





You must have a dinner ticket to participate in the raffle. We will draw winners at the end of the Jazz Dinner and Silent Auction.





See you on April 25!





Misty Lynch

Treasurer, Birdville United Band Boosters











