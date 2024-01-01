Quick Pickling @ North Branch

Event registration is full, click here to join the Waitlist.





Join Elizabeth Vecchiarelli, owner and founder of Preserved, to learn the basics of preserving with vinegar to create delicious pickled veggies that can be ready to eat in a matter of hours or days.





This class will cover safe pickling techniques, creative flavor combinations and general tips and tricks for making the best tasting pickles! We will demonstrate making a batch of mixed pickles from a selection of seasonal farmers market produce and have samples to share!





Registration is required for this event.