Medjugorje Celebration and Fundraiser Golden Ticket Raffle - A Week's Vacation in California!

Help us help priests!

For Momma Mary's birthday, take a chance at winning this amazing family vacation as a donation to help our Apostolate and join us at our Celebration if you can: https://fb.me/e/3bxf6FiSk





All proceeds go to help to fund free pilgrimages for priests to go to Medjugorje and consecrate themselves and their priesthood to Mary.

Donate for multiple chances to increase your opportunity to win the prize!









All proceeds go to support our nonprofit ministry and are tax deductible to the extent of the law.

Your donation will go to support our mission to bring priests from the United States and from around the world for free on pilgrimage to Medjugorje to consecrate themselves and their priesthood to Mary.





So far we have brought 33 priests on pilgrimage - with 19 more going with us on our next pilgrimages in September and October alone!

Our hope is to bring 1000 priests in the future! So our need is great - as we rely completely on Divine Providence.





Why Medjugorje?

Medjugorje is a place of unimaginable grace where the Blessed Mother is said to have appeared daily from June 24, 1981 until NOW. The LIVING PRESENCE of Mary and of the Sacramental Life of the Church is profoundly felt by all those who go to Medjugorje, which has led to an untold number of souls being converted and healed.





The Priesthood and Medjugorje

One of the most pronounced fruits of Medjugorje are the high number of religious vocations that continue to stem from it - with 1400 men sending in documentation to the parish of St. James in Medjugorje attesting that they received their vocation to the priesthood through Medjugorje!

Countless other priests go on pilgrimage to receive healing, strength and the graces they need to fulfill their mission as priests more fully in order to become the saints that God intended them to be - for such a time as this!

The impact of helping priests is invaluable.

For when we help a priest - we lift up the entire Church!



