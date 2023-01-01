Logo
Great Plains Gaming Project
Great Plains Game Festival: Harvest Edition 2023

8401 S 132nd St, Omaha, NE 68138, USA

The Great Plains Game Festival - Harvest Edition is a 2-day board gaming event that will take place in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2023 at CLAAS Omaha! Hosted by the Great Plains Gaming Project, a board game-focused nonprofit, this event is a relaxed version of our main festival and features a straight-up 'let's play some games together' atmosphere with a snack bar to purchase drinks and other goodies.


We sold out last year and anticipate doing so again this year, so if you are reading this you should grab a badge now. 


FRI 4PM - 12AM

SAT 8AM - 12AM

PRESALE BADGES ONLY -  $25 (No badges sold at the door.)


All proceeds are a donation to benefit the Great Plains Gaming Project and are nonrefundable.


