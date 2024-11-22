2024 CABA Gala - General Admission Tickets

2024 Juris Gala hosted by the Chaldean American Bar Association





General Event Information:

Date and Time:

Saturday, November 22, 2024 @ 6:30pm





Venue:

Shenandoah Country Club

5600 Walnut Lake Rd, West Bloomfield Township, MI 48323, USA





Overview:

Join us for an evening of sophistication and celebration at the prestigious Shenandoah Country Club, located in the scenic heart of West Bloomfield, Michigan. This exclusive event promises an unforgettable night of elegance, featuring a gala dinner, distinguished speakers, and unique sponsorship opportunities including high-visibility business booths for legal professionals in the Chaldean-American community.





Venue Highlights:

Shenandoah Country Club is renowned for its exquisite architecture and beautifully landscaped grounds, offering the perfect backdrop for high-profile events. The club provides a full range of amenities designed to enhance the experience of our guests, from a grand banquet hall to state-of-the-art facilities.





Event Features:

Networking with legal professionals and community leaders

Sponsorship opportunities with significant exposure

Business booths for interactive engagement

General admission access to a night of dining and speeches

Dress Code:

Cocktail attire is required.