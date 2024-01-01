Logo
THE 2024 MINI BRUINS YOUTH SOCCER CAMP

1455 NW Bruin Country Rd, White Salmon, WA 98672, USA

The 2024 MINI BRUINS YOUTH SOCCER CAMP will be held at the CHS stadium, June 24-27 from  9am to 12:00pm (Noon).  


El 2024 campamento de fútbol juvenil de MINI BRUINS será al estadio de CHS junio 24-27 a 9am – 12:00pm (mediodía)


Youth Entering Grades K - 4th in the Fall of 2024
Campers will get coaching from CHS Soccer Coaching Staff and Players


Jóvenes Comienzan Grados K – 4 en el otoño de 2024.

Los campistas van a recibir entrenamiento por los entrenadores y jugadores de CHS.


Limited scholarships available - please contact Parker Walker to inquire [email protected].
Hay becas limitadas - Contacta a Parker Walker para obtener información [email protected].
