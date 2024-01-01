The 2024 MINI BRUINS YOUTH SOCCER CAMP will be held at the CHS stadium, June 24-27 from 9am to 12:00pm (Noon).





El 2024 campamento de fútbol juvenil de MINI BRUINS será al estadio de CHS junio 24-27 a 9am – 12:00pm (mediodía)





Youth Entering Grades K - 4th in the Fall of 2024

Campers will get coaching from CHS Soccer Coaching Staff and Players





Jóvenes Comienzan Grados K – 4 en el otoño de 2024.

Los campistas van a recibir entrenamiento por los entrenadores y jugadores de CHS.





Limited scholarships available - please contact Parker Walker to inquire [email protected]