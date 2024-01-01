Logo
Bethlehem Children's School
Payment method*
Or pay another way
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA, their Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. By confirming your payment, you agree to Zeffy's Privacy Policy.

2024 BCS Fresh Air Affair

275 Parker Rd, West Sand Lake, NY 12196, USA

The Fresh Air Affair

Our annual fundraiser is an enchanted garden party—with delicious food, inventive cocktails, a photo booth, and an auction, among other delights—beneath the stars. It’s a chance for our entire community to gather and celebrate education in nature, and all that we’ve accomplished together.


Why Our Fundraiser Matters 

As a 501(c)(3) organization, we are fiscally lean and rely on fundraising to cover our operational expenses so that we can continue providing the programs and staff our families love and cherish. Our annual Fresh Air Affair is a fantastic party, of course. But, more than that, it’s our biggest fundraising event of the year.


Who We Are

Bethlehem Children’s School is the Capital District’s premiere nature-based early childhood education center, serving children aged 2-7. At BCS, our mission is to offer a multi-age experiential education for the whole child, emphasizing nature, wisdom and wellness. Our vision is to inspire a lifelong love of learning in each and every child, while helping them develop a deep connection to self, others and the world.


MANY THANKS to our generous sponsors!



Free forms by