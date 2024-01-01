2024 BCS Fresh Air Affair

The Fresh Air Affair

Our annual fundraiser is an enchanted garden party—with delicious food, inventive cocktails, a photo booth, and an auction, among other delights—beneath the stars. It’s a chance for our entire community to gather and celebrate education in nature, and all that we’ve accomplished together.





Why Our Fundraiser Matters

As a 501(c)(3) organization, we are fiscally lean and rely on fundraising to cover our operational expenses so that we can continue providing the programs and staff our families love and cherish. Our annual Fresh Air Affair is a fantastic party, of course. But, more than that, it’s our biggest fundraising event of the year.





Who We Are

Bethlehem Children’s School is the Capital District’s premiere nature-based early childhood education center, serving children aged 2-7. At BCS, our mission is to offer a multi-age experiential education for the whole child, emphasizing nature, wisdom and wellness. Our vision is to inspire a lifelong love of learning in each and every child, while helping them develop a deep connection to self, others and the world.





MANY THANKS to our generous sponsors!







