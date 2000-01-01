KKG Financial Aid Raffle

For hundreds if not thousands of girls at UVA, their sorority shapes their college experience. As current members, when we look back on our most cherished college memories thus far, nearly all of them have to do with Kappa itself or the friends we have made through it. College can be a confusing and turbulent time for young women, but sororities, especially warm and welcoming houses such as Kappa, provide structure, mentorship, and companionship to their members. Sororities do, however, come at a significant financial cost – and this cost is not always easy for all to meet. The KKG Financial Aid Fund provides direct help with semester dues, making Kappa more accessible to UVA students. This past year, we provided support to FOUR sisters, and we hope to expand from here. Our goal is to break down the financial barriers surrounding the Greek system at UVA, and your donation will help us do just that! This parents’ weekend, we are holding a raffle to fundraise for our chapter-specific financial aid program. Please consider purchasing a ticket for the chance to win NBA basketball tickets, Virginia Miller’s original butterfly art, a Purvelo gift card, a Corroon bag, and/or a Kappa merchandise basket. We appreciate your contribution!