Rifa 2020 Chevrolet Malibu - His Song Church

PORTUGUÊS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Estamos emocionados em anunciar uma oportunidade única de fazer parte de algo verdadeiramente especial. Estamos lançando uma rifa para dar a chance a alguém de ganhar um incrível "2020 Chevrolet Malibu", enquanto ajudamos a construir o nosso tão esperado novo templo.





Imagine dirigir pelas estradas da vida em um carro maravilhoso como este, mas além desta possibilidade, o mais importante é você saber que sua semeadura ajudará a transformar este grande projeto de Deus em realidade. Cada bilhete que você compra nos aproxima um passo a mais de erguer as paredes do novo templo da His Song Church, um lugar onde todos serão bem-vindos para conhecer, aplicar e promover a Palavra.





Este 2020 Chevrolet Malibu é mais do que um carro; é a sua oportunidade de fazer a diferença. Ao adquirir um bilhete, você não só aumenta suas chances de ganhar este lindo veículo, mas também fortalece os alicerces da nossa igreja, solidificando cada vez mais nosso compromisso com a palavra de Deus, a nossa fé e a nossa irmandade em Cristo Jesus.





Junte-se a nós neste momento emocionante e participe da nossa rifa para o novo templo da His Song Church. Sua generosidade não apenas mudará vidas, mas também deixará um legado duradouro de esperança e inspiração. Juntos, podemos construir um futuro brilhante para toda a comunidade brasileira em Orlando e região, o maior de todos os projetos, um verdadeiro projeto de Deus!





📅 Data de Início: 12 de maio

📅 Data de Finalização: 21 de julho





Não perca a chance de fazer parte desta jornada incrível. Invista hoje neste projeto adquirindo seus bilhetes agora mesmo e com isso ajude-nos a transformar este grande sonho em realidade! 🚗💒





ENGLISH ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





We are thrilled to announce a unique opportunity to be part of something truly special. We are launching a raffle to give someone the chance to win an incredible "2020 Chevrolet Malibu" while we help build our much-awaited new temple.





Imagine driving down the roads of life in a wonderful car like this, but beyond this possibility, the most important thing is knowing that your sowing will help turn this great project of God into reality. Each ticket you purchase brings us one step closer to raising the walls of the new temple of His Song Church, a place where everyone will be welcome to learn, apply, and promote the Word.





This 2020 Chevrolet Malibu is more than a car; it's your opportunity to make a difference. By purchasing a ticket, you not only increase your chances of winning this beautiful vehicle but also strengthen the foundations of our church, further solidifying our commitment to the Word of God, our faith, and our brotherhood in Jesus Christ.





Join us in this exciting moment and take part in our raffle for the new temple of His Song Church. Your generosity will not only change lives but also leave a lasting legacy of hope and inspiration. Together, we can build a brighter future for the entire Brazilian community in Orlando and the surrounding area, the greatest of all projects, a true project of God!





📅 Start Date: May 12th

📅 End Date: July 21th





Don't miss the chance to be part of this incredible journey. Invest in this project today by purchasing your tickets now and help us turn this great dream into reality! 🚗💒

