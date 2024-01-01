Breaking Walls' Balkan Wednesday - A Fundraiser for our 2024 Summit in Sarajevo

Twelve years of joyously, powerfully impacting the lives of over 4,500 young people across the globe and still strong and thriving. Breaking Walls, our Board of Directors, and the entire global family invite you to support our cross-cultural, borderless connection, building peace and acceptance @ BW’s Balkan Wednesday Fundraiser.





* You’ll enjoy Balkan Desserts, Beverages, & Dancing! Live Music!

* You’ll meet BW artists from Bethlehem and Brooklyn

* You’ll learn more about the International Summit Program in Sarajevo from July 11 to 28!!!





DATE: Wednesday, May 15th

TIME: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm EDT

VENUE: Balkan Wednesday Venue @ 213 East 82nd Street, New York

Ticket: $75.00 (LINK To The RIGHT)





We look forward to seeing you, your friends, and your family @ BW’ Balkan on Wednesday!!





With love & respect,





Your Breaking Walls Global Family

