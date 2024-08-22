Webinar: A Peek Inside PDA Adult Relational Therapy
By Elise Jacobson, LICSW
Get an inside look at relational client centered therapy practice with PDA Adults and learn how this can be a place for coregulation and deep meaning making.
She will offer her insight and observation on the emotional journey that can unfold.
This webinar is for anyone seeking to support and understand the inner life of PDA Adults. Professionals who are PDA parents or discovering PDA in themselves will also hear her experience navigating the intersection of the professional and personal.
Bio: Elise is a social worker in practice for 32 years offering individual and group therapy to PDA Adults and Parents. She knows PDA from the inside out as a PDA parent who recognizes PDA in herself. She works to elevate professional conceptualizations of PDA practice through professional mentoring, consultation and sharing practice insights at The PDA Practice Corner on Facebook. Look for her guide to PDA relational therapy available this Fall.