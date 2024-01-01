$5 weekend

$5 gets you a ticket for coffee and shopping!

$20 Coffee Y'all

$25 Belk

Grab a friend, some coffee, and have a day out knowing you helped changes some kitties lives along the way!

All proceeds go to continuing TNR in Harrison Co.





Checkout info:

**To opt out of donating to Zeffy- at checkout under order summary, select the drop down and 'other'. Enter 0.00 in the box and continue to the checkout! All proceeds will then come straight to Fixin!**

Please enter Phone number once- you do not need to enter for every ticket purchased- just once so we can call if you are the winner!