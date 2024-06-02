Logo
2nd Annual Karuna Matata Hooves for Hope Fundraiser- June 2, 2024

5301 Boyd Rd, Arcata, CA 95521, USA

Join us for this family-friendly event! Enjoy local wine and beer tastings by Heart's Leap Wine, Lost Coast Brewery, and Redwood Curtain.  There will be face painting by Erin Petersen, a miniature donkey kissing booth, lawn games, and Lost Coast Brewery's root beer for the kiddos!  


Browse vendor booths for unique locally made goods, channel your inner lumberjack at the Axe Box, bid on some amazing silent auction items from your favorite local businesses, and unwind with a massage by Cheri Toroni.  

  

Vegan food options will be available for purchase by Manzanilla Kitchen’s Food Truck. 

